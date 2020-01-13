Published:  12:40 AM, 13 January 2020

Got sober because of Cooper: Brad

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has credited his friend, actor Bradley Cooper, for helping him get over his alcohol addiction. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor, who won the best supporting actor at the National Board of Review awards, gave a special mention to presenter Cooper in his acceptance speech. "

Bradley just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this. He's a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy, and every day has been happier ever since," Pitt said. The actor spent a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from him in 2016. Cooper also quit alcohol in his early 20s.

