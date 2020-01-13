'Batman movie has got a legacy and a lineage'



Robert Pattinson says DC superhero 'Batman' is one intellectual property that has always attracted Hollywood's best directors and actors. The actor, who is portraying the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' told Entertainment Weekly that the character has "a legacy and a lineage" attached to it. "





There was something that always appealed to me about it. I feel like it sort of exists outside the realm of... 'Batman' movies have always attracted really, really good directors, and really good actors and it's got a legacy and a lineage to it.





It's never seemed to me like it's been just a cash-in for something," Pattinson said. The 33-year-old actor said he has been a fan of the superhero since Adam West first portrayed the part in the ABC series 'Batman', which ran from 1966 to 1968.



