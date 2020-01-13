Sarah Paulson returns to 'American Horror Story'



She's back! While Sarah Paulson sat out 'American Horror Story: 1984' due to other projects, she will be returning to the franchise, the actress confirmed to Us Weekly and other reporters on Thursday.







"I did ask Ryan [Murphy], 'If the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back?' and he said, 'Yes, you could say.' So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story," she said during the Television Critics' Association's winter press tour, following the panel for FX's Mrs. America. That said, she has no details about season 10 of the Ryan Murphy hit.





"I have no idea what it will be," she shared, before confirming she won't just be making a cameo. "I'm not coming back as a guest part. I would be a central character." The Emmy winner, 45, recently wrapped filming Murphy's Ratched, as well as limited series 'Mrs. America'. She also just began preparing to play Linda Tripp in 'American Crime Story: Impeachment'.





"I am doing vocal exercises. We had a prosthetic meeting yesterday, which was really scary and exciting in terms of what pieces I'm going to wear," the People v. O. J. Simpson alum shared.







"I tried on a pair of teeth, we're talking about wearing contacts versus not wearing contacts because you know, and her eyes were blue." While she added that they're not sure yet "how far we're going to go" when it comes to nailing the look, she has changed her diet for the show.





"I have begun to eat some food to begin my portion - I have committed to doing that," Paulson said. "I think it's important to not just allow the costume to do everything but to do what I can physically, like you said, vocally, physically to try to evoke who she was at that time."







