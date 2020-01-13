SI Tutul to release two new songs



National Film Award winning musician SI Tutul is a regular on stage, audio and film songs as well. The singer is about to release two new songs soon. Jamal Hossain has written the two songs. The songs are 'Pora Chokh' and 'Hariyechi Ami'. 'Pora Chokh' is composed by Abhi Akash and tune by Rezwan Sheikh. 'Hariyechi Ami' is composed by Rezwan Sheikh.







Music videos for both songs have already been completed. Soon the music videos will be released on 'Rangan Music' YouTube channel. SI Tutul said, 'The audience will enjoy the music and lyrics of both 'Pora Chokh' and 'Hariyechi Ami'. They are going to be released in the form of music videos. I believe the songs will be liked by the audience as well as the videos.'

Leave Your Comments