

High Commission of India, Dhaka has arranged an exclusive 10 day-long art exhibition titled 'Gandhi @ 150', in cooperation with Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) at the National Art Gallery of BSA, reports UNB.





Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of India's founding father Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi- the exhibition features several artworks on his eventful life. The opening ceremony of the Exhibition was held on January 7 with a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.





Member of Parliament from Jamalpur-3, Mirza Azam and Member of Parliament from Noakhali-1, H M Ibrahim attended the ceremony as the guests of honor, representing the two districts where two Gandhi Ashrams in Bangladesh are located.







Leading thinker on Gandhian ideals Syed Abul Maksud and Deputy High Commissioner of India in Dhaka Shri Bishwadip Dey joined the ceremony as special guests.





Speaking on the occasion, Bishwadip Dey welcomed everyone to visit the exhibition and remarked that visitors will not only be able to appreciate the art, but will also be reminded of the life of Mahatma Gandhi - a life led in Simplicity and devoted to truth.





The artwork exhibited was produced by 15 young artists of Bangladesh during the Gandhi @ 150 art camp held from 12-15 December 2019 at Sreemangal, Sylhet which was inaugurated on 11 December by High Commissioner Smt.







Riva Ganguly Das at High Commission of India, Dhaka. Deputy High Commissioner, Shri. Bishwadip Dey visited the art camp on 14 December 2019 and interacted with the artists.





Professor Rokeya Sultana, a renowned artist and professor at the Faculty of Fine Arts, Dhaka University was the mentor of the camp- whose painting on Mahatma Gandhi is also part of the exhibition.





Also on display are unique photographs depicting the life of Mahatma Gandhi - from his time in South Africa to the various movements he led for India's freedom.







The artists, working on themes based on Gandhian philosophy such as Truth and Non-violence (Ahimsa), 'Universal brotherhood- Vasudeiva Kutumbakam', have brought out artwork in the nature of sculpture, paintings, batik work, metal and wood work etc.







