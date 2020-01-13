34th 'Jatiya Kabita Utsab' begins Feb 1



A two-day 34th national poetry festival (Jatiya Kabita Utsab) will begin on the central library premises of the Dhaka University in the capital on February 1, reports BSS. Jatiya Kabita Parishad (JKP) is organizing the festival with the theme of "Mujib is the poet of immortal poetry of my freedom".





Poet Mahadev Saha will inaugurate the festival on the day. Pro Vice-Chancellor (Pro-VC) of DU also president of Jatiya Kabita Parishad (JKP) Dr Mohammad Samad and General Secretary Tarik Sujat revealed the information at a press conference at the Teacher-Student Center (TSC) of DU here yesterday.





After paying tributes at the National Shahid Minar and at the grave of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin, painter Kamrul Hasan, poet Kazi Nazrul Islam - the inaugural programmed will begin with playing the national anthem, hoisting of the national flag, Ekushey song and festival song in the morning.





The two-day festival would feature elaborate programs, including recitation of poems, seminars, discussions and exhibitions on poets and poetry. Foreign poets from different countries including India, Turkey, Nepal, Spain, Sweden, Uzbekistan and Malaysia will also take part in the festival.





From the festival, three elder poets also language movement hero - Ahmed Rafi, Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury and Borhanuddin Khan Jahangir - will be honored with 'Jatiya Kabita Parishad Sommanona'.Poetry sessions will be held on each day of the festival up to 9pm.









