PU syndicate meeting held

Syndicate meeting of Premier University (PU) was held on Saturday and Premier University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anupam Sen presided over the meeting.







Deputy Minister of Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and Special Assistant of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Barrister Biplob Barua were present at the meeting as members of the syndicate.





At the beginning of the meeting, a mourning proposal was received in memory of late Premier University Assistant Registrar Aklima Akter Akhi, Section Officer of the Department of Business Administration Md Mizanur Rashid and Office Assistant Sukantha Dutt. The meeting emphasized on making education work oriented.





During the meeting, the chairman of the board of trustees proposed a special project to enhance the experience of the university students over urban poverty. According to his proposal, a decision was taken to run a research project over 'Urban Property Irradiation' by a joint venture of the Department of Sociology, Economics and Business Administration.





A committee was also formed at Premier University to further enhance and accelerate education and teaching. Special importance is given in the meeting to make education work oriented.





Premier University Treasurer Prof AKM Tafjal Haque, Joint Chiefs of the Ministry of Education Kazi Monirul Islam, Prof Dr Mohit ul Alam, Professor Dr Tawfiq Saeed and Associate Professor M Moinul Haque were present at the meeting as the syndicate members. Premier University Registrar Khurshidur Rahman was present as Member Secretary.



