'Country will develop if Bangabandhu's dream materialized'



Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque on Sunday said Bangladesh will be a developed nation if the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is materialized. He was addressing the commencement ceremony of 34th batch of 2019-20 of Bangladesh Medical College in the city.





Dr Abdur Razzaque said, "Bangabandhu has given us an independent country, an identity. All developments in the country were started by Bangabandhu. Youths should come forward to eternalize Bangabandhu."





"Many dreams of Bangabandhu have been materialized by his worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh has achieved enviable success in economic development of the country in eleven years," the minister further said.





Medical is a noble service-oriented profession, Abdur Razzaque said, adding that people's confidence and love should be earned through services.





College Governing Body Chairman Professor Dr Din Mohammad Nurul Haque, Dhaka University Medicine Faculty Dean Dr Shahriar Nabi were present, among others, at the program chaired by college principal Professor Dr Paritosh Kumar Ghosh.





