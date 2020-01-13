'Govt working to bring all under internet coverage'



Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said the government has been working to bring all people of the country under internet coverage. He was addressing the launching ceremony of Wi-Fi zone at different government educational insitutions in the country at Posts and Telecommunications Division conference room in the country on Sunday.







Joy said, "When we began the journey of Digital Bangladesh, only 0.3 percent people had internet connection. Today, 60 percent people are enjoying internet facilities."







The prime minister's adviser said the government has brought 10 crore people under internet coverage in the last 10 years.Noting optical fiber cable is being brought to union level, Joy said the AL government will continue its efforts to bring the country's all 16 crore people under internet facilities.





He said: "Only bringing all people under internet facilities will not be adequate, we have to ensure that they are provided with high speed internet facilities."Joy said the government is launching Wi-Fi zone at government educational institutions as per the demand of the young generation.





Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar chaired the function. The BTCL project was adopted in 2018. Under the project, a total of 587 institutions will be brought under high-speed Wi-Fi facilities.





In the first year since launching of Wi-Fi zone, the concerned educational institutions will get 10 Mbps bandwidth free of cost. If required, more than 10 Mbps bandwidth will be provided.The project will be implemented by June this year at a cost of Taka 45 crore.





Among the 587 institutions, 143 in Dhaka division, 35 in Mymensingh, 107 in Chattogram, 45 in Barishal, 83 in Khulna, 85 in Rajshahi, 56 in Rangpur and 33 in Sylhet.In phases, Wi-Fi facilities will be provided to private colleges, universities and later schools and other educational institutions as well.





