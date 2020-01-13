Chargesheet against DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir okayed



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday approved a charge sheet against suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir in a case over Tk 40 lakh bribery scandal.



The decision was taken as the allegation against DIG Mizan and Basir has been proved in primary investigation, said ACC Secretary Muhammad Delwar Bakht, reports UNB.





The suspended DIG allegedly gave Tk 40 lakh to ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir to get clean chit in a corruption case, he said. Mizan was previously denied bail on November 12, July 31 and August 28 while Basir was denied bail on July 23 last year in the case filed by ACC.





On July 16 last year, ACC director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafillah filed the case against the suspended DIG and Basir with Dhaka-1 coordinated district office over the bribery scandal.A private TV channel had reported that Mizan gave Tk 40 lakh to Basir to get clean chit in a corruption case.





DIG Mizan was an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). He was withdrawn on January 9, last year following the allegation of threatening a female news presenter of a private television channel.He had also reportedly married a woman forcibly and tortured her. Mizan allegedly picked the 25-year-old woman up in July, 2017 and then forcibly married her.





He had also implicated her in a false case whereby she was arrested and remained in jail for three weeks.The ACC on June 24 last filed another case against four people, including Mizan, for amassing illegal wealth and concealing information.





According to the case statement, the ACC found that he accumulated wealth worth Tk 3.28 crore while he concealed information of wealth worth Tk 3.7 crore in his wealth statement.





