BD worried about border killings: Dr Momen



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh is worried at killing incidents of Bangladesh-India border line."The policy of Bangladesh is that no one is killed at the International border line. India too agreed to it. But killing spree has been going on at the border.





The Foreign Minister was talking to journalists at a press conference at his ministry arranged hours ahead of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday.





Momen said they are also concerned like others about the deaths along the border and hoped that India will comply with their zero killing position.He said Bangladesh has renewed their call for zero death along the border during talks between border forces of the two countries.







Referring to the Indian media reports the Bangladesh minister cancelled the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi organized by Observer Research Foundation, Momen said that the Indian media always do a bit excess.Shahriar Alam's visit with the Prime Minister to the UAE is scheduled. As a result, though he received an invitation to the Raisina Dialogue, but it will not be possible to join it, he said.





In response to another question, he also said it is not true that Kashmiri students are not given Bangladeshi visas. "We want to increase trade and manpower export in the Middle East. Especially from the Middle East, revenue is coming most. The revenue is expected to exceed 18 billion dollar," Momen added.





In a written speech Dr. Momen said on January 13, Sheikh Hasina is expected to attend the "Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week" at 11:00 am and "Zayed Sustainable Awards Ceremony" at 12:00 pm at ICC Hall, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).Later at 6:30 in the evening, the premier will join the Envoy's conference at her place of residence.





The next day, Sheikh Hasina is expected to meet with UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and wife of UAE Founder and Founding President Sheikh Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi.





At 5:30 in the afternoon, the premier will attend an interview session on "The Critical Role of Women in Delivering Climate Action" at Hall-11, the ADNEC. The premier will return home on January 14.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) Rear Admiral (retd) Md Khurshed Alam were, among others, present.





