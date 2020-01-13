Sayeed Khokon inducted to AL central body



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sayeed Khokon has been inducted into the central working committee as a member. Awami League President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given the nomination by dint of the power vested upon her at the 21st council of the ruling party held on December 2021 last year. Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan sent a press release on Sunday in this regard.





After Hasina had dropped him from the race in the upcoming Dhaka city polls, Khokon said on Dec 30 that he had accepted the decision, calling the prime minister his guardian in the absence of his father late mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation Mohammad Hanif.





