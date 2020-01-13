Ishraque asks EC to ensure level-playing field



Accusing the ruling party activists of obstructing the electioneering of their party-backed councillor candidates, BNP's mayoral candidate of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) election Ishraque Hossain demanded the Election Commission to ensure a level-playing field.







"Ruling party men attacked my activists and supporters in front of my Gopibagh house. Can it be the sign of a fair election?" he said. The BNP mayoral candidate came up with the remarks while carrying out election campaign near the Judge Court



in Old Dhaka, reports UNB. Ishraque said though he has not yet been obstructed from conducting election campaign, BNP-backed councillor candidates and their supporters are being barred from electioneering. "





It's proved that a level-playing field in the DSCC polls is not yet ensured. Equal scope for all must be ensured." He turned down ruling party candidate Fazle Noor Taposh's allegation of attacking his candidate by BNP leaders and activists. "His allegation is not correct.





I've the evidence and photos. No-one of our activist and supporter attacked them. Instead, their activists attacked my people yesterday (Saturday) evening near my house."The BNP mayoral candidate said some vehicles parked near his house were ransacked during the attack.





Ishraque along with senior BNP leaders, including its standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Mirza Abbas, started his campaign on the third day on Sunday on the Judge Court premises around 12pm.





They distributed leaflets among people and sought votes for the sheaf of paddy.Ishraque, son of late mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation Sadeque Hossain Khoka, urged people to cast their votes for him so that he can serve them like his father.





"My father was the son of this Old Dhaka. Elderly people know my father. I came here for your blessings. Vote for the Sheaf of Paddy as it's a symbol of democracy and Khaleda Zia," he told the voters.The BNP candidate said he will work for making Dhaka a liveable city again upholding the tradition of Old Dhaka if he is elected the DSCC mayor.







Ishraque said he has a plan to turn Dhaka into a modern city to be free from traffic jams and pollution.Meanwhile, police and BNP leaders and activists engaged in scuffle over the arrest of a suspected mugger from a procession Ishraque.





The incident happened when Ishraque along with his supporters were carrying out electioneering in Nayabazar area.Police, however, said a mobile phone snatcher entered Ishraque's procession after being chased by them.





As the law enforcers entered the procession to arrest the mugger, BNP men got involved in a scuffle with them.Kotwali Police Station sub-inspector Rubel Khan said the incident happened due to a misunderstanding.Ishraque alleged that police did it as part of a provocation to obstruct their election campaign.







