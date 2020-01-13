Bangabandhu declared independence avoiding separatist label: Tofail



The Awami League Advisory Committee Member Tofail Ahmed, who was also political secretary to Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said the historic 7th March speech in 1971 was imbued with strategy and foresight with a view to giving impetus to the struggle for independence avoiding the stigma of fomenting separatist movement.





The then Pakistani law enforcement agencies and intelligent functionaries termed the speech of Bangabandhu was such that they had nothing to do rather than remaining silent. Bangabandhu was so shrewd and wise in delivering his speech, Tofail Ahmed said.





According to Tofail Ahmed, Bangabandhu wanted the recognition of independence from Pakistan before attending the summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held on February 22-24 in 1974 in Lahore and Pakistan did so.





Tofail Ahmed who was the guest of honor came up with these remarks at a discussion meeting on the occasion of the home coming day of Father of the Nation organized by Bangabandhu Sangskritic Jote on Sunday at the National Press Club.





Attending the discussion meeting as another guest of honor, Law Minister Anisul Huq said Bangabandhu's home coming day on January 10 in 1971 gave completeness to the achievement of our independence. Bangabandhu was the synonymous with Bangladesh, he said.





According to the Law Minister, the whole world would first know Bangabandhu and then Bangladesh. As a statesman faced three challenges, the recognition of Bangladesh's independence through United Nations member states, forming of a Constitution and the reconstruction of war ravaged country. These challenges were properly addressed in Bangabandhu by three and a half years.





Former Public Service Commission Chairman Ekram Ahmed said the fate of Catalan and Biafra separatist movements faced tragic consequences as the leaders concerned committed sedition in the regions by apex courts.





But Bangabandhu's speech on 7th March was not categorized as a separatist movement by the then Pakistan government because Mujib was aware of the characteristics of separatism.







Earlier, the attendants evaluated Bangabandhu in a sentence. According to them, the revolutionary role played by Bangabandhu will remain forever in the minds of Bangalees. Bangabandhu was the ambassador of independent Bangladesh, and Bangabandhu proved the greatest through his deeds.





The meeting was addressed, among others, by Dr. Enamul Huq, Indramohan Rajbangshi, Shuvra Dev, Masum Aziz, actor Riaz with former state minister Advocate Tarana Halim in the chair.











