Fog disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport









Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport had been disrupted since early Monday due to poor visibility.





Flights on domestic routes remained suspended since 3:30am, said Beni Madhab Biswas, deputy director of Dhaka airport.





Besides, three international flights were delayed, a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was diverted to Kolkata, and another flight was trying to land till filing of the report.





Flight operations will resume after visibility improves, he said.





Thick fog often disrupts operations at the country’s airports during winter.

