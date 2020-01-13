Eight IU students selected for PM gold medal









Eight students of Islamic University in Kushtia have been selected for the Prime Minister gold medal for their outstanding academic results.





A press release, signed by the IU Acting Registrar SM Abdul Latif, was issued in this regard on Monday.





The selected students were- Zakaria Rahman of Dawah and Islamic studies department, Jahidul Islam of Arabic Language and Literature department, Laboni Akter of Law department, Alamgir Hossain of Economics department, Shahabub Alam of Finance and Banking department, Shariar Murshed of Statistics department, Emran Hossain Bhuiyan of Information and Communication Technology department and Naznin Akter of Applied Nutrition and Food Technology department.





Every year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) honours brilliant students with this medal, IU acting registrar SM Abdul Latif said.





The medals will be awarded by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in an upcoming ceremony, he added.

