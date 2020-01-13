HC to give order on Dhaka city polls deferment pleas Tuesday

The High Court will deliver its order on Tuesday on a writ petition filed seeking its directive to defer the elections to the two Dhaka city corporations.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam fixed the date on Monday after hearing the writ petition.

On January 6, Advocate Ashoke Kumar Ghosh, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the writ seeking its directive to defer the polls from January 30 as Saraswati Puja, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Hindu community, will be celebrated across the country on the day.

Saraswati Puja is celebrated in all universities, colleges and other educational institutions across the country while polling stations will be set up in different educational institutions in the city for the polls which will hamper the celebrations, the writ said.

On December 22 last, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda announced the election schedule for the polls to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) fixing January 30 as the voting date.