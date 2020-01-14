Diner Sheshe





"I met my best friend on OK Cupid of all places! Su's description read, 'Looking for a friend', and that's exactly what I was looking for too. She lived in Bangalore and I was in Delhi; for the first year we texted constantly! I think we may have had a 2-minute video call once, but that's about it.







Our first meeting was one for the books -- I was in Bangalore for an LGBTQ conference, so she invited me to come stay with her. I went to her office to get her house keys, when she came out of the building, and literally ran at me! This woman, who I had never met in my life, full on DDLJ ran and jumped on me like we were long lost friends!





I was supposed to stay with her for only a couple of days and spend the rest of my time with my sister… but I ended up spending all 7 days with her. We bonded over alcohol, movies, even family and identity. On one of the days, we went out for a meal and on our way back we smelled this amazing bread-like smell. So for the next hour we followed our noses, looking for this bakery. When we found it, I can't even tell you how much food we bought!





When I left Bangalore I had this feeling that I'd made a friend for life -- because we were able to talk about the hard things in life and still laugh at the stupidest things, at the same time. I was so happy when she finally moved to Delhi a year ago -- now I have my best friend in the same city as me!





She recently got a dog called Joy. I don't like dogs, but she's been trying to set us up on a playdate so that I can look after Joy when she goes out of town! I've been putting it off, but I know I'll give in eventually. And she knows that too! I'd do anything for her because what we have is better than love, there's no doubt about that. So Su, I'm officially asking -- when do I come over for this date with Joy?"







