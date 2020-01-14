Worldwide waffling





Actress Pooja Hedge has opened up on the devastating wildfires in Australia saying that it makes her really sad when she see images of the disaster. She added that everyone should pitch in with donations for those affected by the tragedy. "I just think we need to be a little more careful. Whatever is happening in Australia is devastating. When I see the images coming from there, it makes me really sad. The animals are just suffering right now.









Amazon.com Inc. said it had fired employees for leaking customer email addresses and phone numbers to an unspecified third party, the second time this week the technology giant acknowledged some workers had improperly accessed customer data. "The individuals responsible for this incident have been terminated and we are supporting law enforcement in their prosecution," a spokeswoman for the Seattle-based company said in a statement. She declined to say how many Amazon employees were fired, who received the information or how many customers were involved. Earlier this week, Amazon-owned video doorbell maker Ring told U.S. senators it had fired at least four employees for improperly seeking to access customer videos during the last four years.









Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who sent the internet reeling with a massive money giveaway last year, is back at it again -- pledging to give more than $9 million to randomly-selected Twitter followers who retweet one of his posts. The contest was open to anyone with a Twitter account over the age of 13 and who are residents of Japan. The randomly-selected 1,000 winners, who will receive approximately $9,000 each, will be notified via Twitter's direct messages.











Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Saturday acknowledged that it accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible. The plane was shot down, Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad. No one was wounded in the attack on the bases."In such a condition, because of human error and in a unintentional way, the flight was hit," the military said. It apologized and said it would upgrade its systems to prevent future tragedies.



