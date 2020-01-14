Bazlur Rahman Memorial Award entries invited





The Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh has invited research based reports/episodes, on the War of liberation to nominate the Bazlur Rahman Memorial Award - 2019. The episodes have to be submitted by Jan 31. The Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh has instituted Journalist Bazlur Rahman Memorial Award since 2008. Sponsored by the family and friends of the renowned journalist two reporters-one from the print media and another from the electronic media will be awarded for the best report or feature on issues relating to the War of Liberation. The museum has taken an initiative for the Journalist Bazlur Rahman Memorial Award-2019 in this regard.



