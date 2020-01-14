DU teachers, students demand rescheduling of city polls' date

Teachers and students of Dhaka University formed a human chain on Monday. -AA



Teachers and students of Dhaka University on Monday demanded rescheduling the election of the Dhaka City Corporation polls on another date instead of January 30 as the Saraswati Puja will be observed day by the Hindu community across the country on that date.





A human chain was formed at the Raju Memorial Sculpture near Teachers-Students Centre (TSC) on the campus, to press home their demand.







Some teachers and around three hundred students were present there.While addressing the human chain, they said that the Saraswati Puja, which is especially celebrated by the students in all the schools, colleges and universities, will be held on January 29 and January 30.





The students of Dhaka would not be able to celebrate Saraswati puja smoothly as the city corporations will use these educational institutions as polling centers during the election, they said.





The protesters staged a two-point demand including the city election date has to reschedule with no delay. And to take necessary steps to avoid this kind of shortcomings in the future so that people can spontaneously cast their vote and celebrate religious festivals.





They said that it was a matter of sorrow that the Election Commission had set January 30 for holding two Dhaka city elections and that the commission did not pay heed to demands of different social and religious organizations to change the date.

