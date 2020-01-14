Prayers offered for MP Sharif in Ishwardi

Pabna-5 MP Golam Faruk Prince speaking at a Doa Mahfil at Ishwardi in Pabna on Monday. -AA



Pabna-4 MP and Pabna district Awami League President Shamsur Rahman Sharif prayed for the well-being on Sunday night. Upazila Awami League President Nayb Ali Biswas presided over the function as the chief guest and Member of Parliament of Pabna-5 constituency and district Awami League general secretary Golam Farooq Prince MP. The event was performed by General Secretary Makleshur Rahman Mintu.





Speaking on the occasion, chairman of the Upazila Parishad and freedom fighter Nuruzzaman Biswas, district Awami League organizational secretary Vijay Bhushan Roy, organizing secretary Monir Uddin Ahmed Manna, labor affairs secretary Sardar Mithu, relief and social welfare secretary Golam Azam Shawal Biswas, women affairs secretary and women affairs secretary. Kohinoor Ferdous Kona, general secretary of the Awami Youth Women's League district branch, Mohammad Rashidullah, vice-president of the Upazila Awami League, Ghulam Mostafa Channa Mondal, general secretary of the municipal Awami League, Ishaq Ali Malitha.







Atghoria Upazila council chairman Tanvir Ahmed, district council member Shafiul Alam Biswas, upa-zila council vice-chairman Abdus Salam Khan, female vice-chairman Atiya Ferdous Kakali, union council chairman Emdadul Haque Rana Sardar, Bakul Sardar, Matalebur Rahman Minhaj Fakir, Abdul Majid Bablu Malitha, Upazila Jubo League president Shihar Sharif Tamal, Municipal Jubo League president Alauddin Biplob, general secretary Ariful Islam Liton, Upazila BCL president Rakibul Hasan Roni and general secretary Suman Das were present.





Leaders of Awami League and its affiliated organizations and hundreds of people from different professions participated in the Doa Festival. They wish the well-being of the MP Sarif.



Relevant: Sharif Dilu MP, elected leader 5 times, suffers from chronic diseases. He is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai, India.





It should be noted that at a meeting of Pabna District Awami League on January 11, President Shamsur Rahman Sharif (Dilu) MP decided to hold a prayer ceremony in every upazila for the well being of the MP. After the decision, a prayer meeting was held on Sunday afternoon in Sujangar upazila and Ishwardi at night.



---AA Correspondent, Ishwardi





