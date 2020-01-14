Oman offers fertilizer at competitive price





Oman has offered to sell fertilizer to Bangladesh at a competitive price. Minister of Oil and Gas of Oman Dr Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhi gave the offer during a bilateral meeting with energy adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury in Oman, according to a press release received on Sunday.





Both sides agreed that Bangladesh ambassador in Oman will follow-up the matter with the Omani government.The Oman's minister highly appreciated the contribution of Bangladeshi nationals to the economy of Oman and expressed keen interest of his government to increase cooperation with Bangladesh in energy sector.





Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury is on a four-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. He attended UAE Energy Forum and joined a Panel Session with UAE Energy and Industry Minister Engr Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, said the press release, reports BSS.





The adviser also attended the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum held at Abu Dhabi. He participated in two panel discussions on concerned issues.On the sidelines of the forum, Bangladesh energy adviser met US Assistant Secretary for energy resources Francis R. Fannon. They discussed the issues of mutual interests to enhance cooperation in future.







The US Assistant Secretary also informed that the USA just has established Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to invest and facilitate private investment in different projects including energy sector of Bangladesh.

