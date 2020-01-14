Holland-Australia to set up shipyard in Patuakhali





The Gentium-Damen Consortium Group, a joint venture of Dutch based Damen Group and Australia based Gentium Solutions, is set to construct a new world class shipyard at Char Nissanbaria and Madhyopara Mouza near the Payra port under Patuakhali district.





In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be inked on Tuesday between Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC) and Gentium-Damen Consortium Group at Industries Ministry conference room in the city. Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will be present at the signing function as the chief guest while State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder will attend as the special guest.





Industries Secretary Abdul Halim will preside over the function. Secretary of the BSEC Engineer Md Abul Khayer Sardar and Area Director for Asia Pacific of the Dutch Conglomerates Damen Group Roland Briene and Co-Chairman of the Gentium Solutions Group (Australia) Ikthedar Hassan Murad will sign the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.





Ikthedar Hassan Murad said Gentium-Damen Consortium Group will take steps for feasibility study to develop the world class shipyard after signing the MoU, reports BSS."We are running shipyard in more than 35 countries, including China, Vietnam and Poland. This will be our first shipyard in a South Asian country. After the feasibility study, we can assess our investment in the project," he added.





Murad said they will complete the feasibility study within one year and focus on export related products.As per the Industries Ministry, the key aim of this MoU is to bring together Global Tier 1 European Shipbuilding and Marine experience, global best practices into the business of Bangladesh, and bring a deep understanding of and a passion for Bangladesh with a desire to assist the country on its exciting development path.





Construction of the proposed facility will see the introduction and transfer of cutting-edge industry knowledge and expertise to Bangladesh and provide strong employment for the region.It is envisioned that many ships and vessels produced at the proposed Shipbuilding Facility will be designed and built specifically for the export market, driving remittances into Bangladesh and building sustainable employment.





The Shipbuilding Facility will also assist the local Bangladesh market with the task of meeting the very high levels of demand for Dredging equipment, (shallow draft) ships, and large-scale cargo ships. The proposed Shipbuilding Facility will also have the capacity to produce more sophisticated scientific, research, exploration, and defence equipment in the coming years.





The construction and operation of the proposed Shipbuilding Facility will assist in addressing the current problems associated with the capacity of the Bangladesh shipping industry to construct and supply enough vessels to meet current and future market requirements, some of which are more particularly detailed in the Vision 2041 and Delta Plan 2100.



