Girlfriend turns manager



By now, it is common knowledge in the Mumbai film industry that Sushant Singh Rajput is 'very serious' about starlet Rhea Chakraborty. Although, what is not so well known is the fact that Rhea has become so close to Sushant that she now manages his career too, besides managing her own.







A source in the know informs: "Sushant is not a phone person, so all those producers desirous of getting in touch with him do so through Rhea, who is accessible, friendly and efficient. She diligently takes messages on his behalf and passes them on without fail.





It is very sporting of her to take on the responsibility of monitoring Sushant's calls, but the girl is doing it and hats off to her." The favor reportedly works both ways as Sushant is going all-out to promote the young actress who is yet to be given her due in the film industry.



