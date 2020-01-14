No 'Salute' from SRK



Earlier this week, news began resurfacing that Shah Rukh Khan may be back in the Rakesh Sharma biopic, which would be one of the many announcements that the actor would make at the soonest.







While the actor has not made any announcement regarding his next project, he did announce his next production for Red Chillies Entertainment, Bob Biswas. The film is a spinoff from the first edition of Kahaani, and will star Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.







Amidst speculations about SRK working with Rajkumar Hirani, Raj DK and Krishna Nidimoru, Atlee Kumar and Ali Abbas Zadar, news of the Mahesh Mathai directed flick being revived starring Khan has also been doing the rounds.







"No, it is not true. There is no movement on that project, and certainly not with Shah Rukh," says our source about the film, which was earlier titled 'Salute' and then 'Saare Jahaan Se Acchha'.



