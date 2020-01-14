Mehazabien's avatar stuns fans in new drama 'Signature'



Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury has stunned her fans and viewers with her mysterious avatar in a new tele-drama titled 'Signature'. The glamour actress surprised everyone by posting a few photographs of her out-of-the-box avatar on her verified Facebook account recently.





The first two photographs uploaded on January 9 are showing Mehazabien is in immensely distress condition and begging at the window of a private car in the street. At the very first glance, anyone will be surprised to discover her in this miserable state and surely her condition will make everyone utter in silence--"What has happened to her?"





However, nothing went wrong with Mehazabien in the real life. She is working in a new tele-drama. And, she had to take this awful look as her character and story of the project demanded everything this way.







All these images of Mehazabien's sorry state have been created with the help of makeup and costumes she wore. Above all, it's her expression which helped her more than anything to bring out these out-of-the-box avatars.





Despite disclosing more information on her new project 'Signature', Mehazabien rather posted another photograph with a different look. The latest photograph shows Mehazabien--again in a pitiable look--is seen standing in the street and carrying a bag of fuchka!



