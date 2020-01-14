Mash proves his passion for cricket once again

Dhaka Platoon captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza played in BBPL match against Chattogram Challengers on Monday despite having 14 stitches on his left hand. -BCB



Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza yet again proved his passion for cricket as he played for Dhaka Platoon in an important Eliminator game of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) against Chattogram Challengers on Monday despite having 14 stitches on his left hand.





Even he bowed four overs despite being wicketless. Mashrafe sustained the blow during the 11th over of Khulna Tigers' innings on Saturday evening. Mehedi Hasan was bowling and Rilee Rossouw was at the strike. Mashrafe jumped to take catch off Rossouw but failed. The ball hit his left palm horribly.







The Platoon captain had to walk back off the field. The Platoon management confirmed that Mashrafe had to take 14 stitches on his injured hand.







But the importance of the game made him desperate to play it, without giving the injury a thought. Dhaka couldn't win the game despite Mashrafe's earnest endeavor as Chattogram beat them by seven wickets and eliminated them from the race of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) final.





However, the courageous decision of the cricketers further hogged the limelight as he took the field, despite knowing that further injury could have made the situation worse.







Mashrafe's philosophy was very simple as he said he believes that cricket is a big part of his life if not bigger than his life."Cricket is not bigger than life but obviously bigger part of my life," Mashrafe said while his attention was drawn to why he played with such serious injury.





Mashrafe is unarguably the only sportsman in the history who has still been playing the game of cricket with seven operations on his two knees apart from going under knife several times for other injuries.





The doctor in different parts of the world warned him about the risk of keeping him engaged with the game after such operations, but he paid little heed to it and still continues the game he loves.



Leave Your Comments