Silver Jubilee of BITA celebrated

A scene of drama 'Jaal Natak' staged at Shilpakala Academy Auditorium by Bangladesh Institute of Theatre Arts ( BITA), Chattogram on Thursday.



'Jaal' natak , a reflection of social context was staged at Chattogram Shilpakala Academy Auditorium in observance of the silver jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh Institute of Theatre Arts (BITA) .





The 'Jaal Natak ' depicted the women empowerment and women's sustainability in the man dominated society .It teaches the women to come out from the boundary for achieving their future goal.







BITA produced this drama titled 'Jaal' aimed at joining the democratic culture by women and lifestyle of people, development of cultural field and social activities .





The directive of the drama Jaal was composed by a noted draftiest of India Usha Ganguly . The sequence of drama begins with the lives of fishermen of Sundarbans.





The lifestyle of Sundarbans dwellers and their backwardness in social , economical and natural conditions which linked with poverty, illiteracy . This drama also depicted the matter of women trafficking. In fact 'Jaal ' drama is a reflection of man dominated social system which continuing decades after decade.





Now women won't want to confine under Jaal (net) further and they want to get touch with the light of literacy .Some 17 drama actors acted in the drama. Senior drama artist Subra Biswas played role in the Jaal Natak.

