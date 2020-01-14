S Korean RMG company to invest $5.23m in CEPZ

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Zillur Rahman and Ms JW Apparel Limited Managing Director Ji Won Oh exchanging documents of an agreement signed on behalf of their respective sides at the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) complex in



South Korean Company Ms JW Apparel Limited is going to establish a Readymade Garment (RMG) industry with an investment of US$ 5.23 million in Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ).





An agreement to this effect on Monday signed between the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Ms JW Apparel Limited at BEPZA Complex in the capital, said a press release.





BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Zillur Rahman and Ms JW Apparel Limited Managing Director Ji Won Oh inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General SM Salahuddin Islam witnessed the signing ceremony.





This fully foreign owned company will produce annually 2.1 million pieces of various kinds of apparels specially jackets, pants, vest and blanket. JW Apparel will create employment opportunity for 1338 Bangladeshi nationals. Among others, BEPZA Member (Finance) Mizanur Rahman, General Manager Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager Md Tanvir Hossain were present on the occasion.



