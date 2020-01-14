Sikder Group sponsors film on Bangabandhu

Ron Haque Sikder of Sikder Group, SQ Islam Mohon, Chief Operating Officer of Sikder Group and Liton Haider on behalf of Haider Enterprise were present among others in an agreement-signing ceremony on Saturday in the capital for making a film on the life o



Sikder Group signed a sponsorship agreement of 5 crore taka with Haider Enterprise for making a full-length film on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The title of the film is 'Chironjib Mujib'.





The documentary film will be made on the basis of the autobiography of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman "Unfinished Memoirs" according to a press release.





Ron Haque Sikder on behalf of Sikder Group, PowerPac Holdings Limited and National Bank Limited and Liton Haider on behalf of Haider Enterprise signed the agreement for their respective organizations on Saturday evening at Sikder Haus in the capital's Banani.





The agreement states that the earnings from the commercial display of the film, exhibition and advertisements of this film will be handed over to Bangabandhu Memorial Trust.





The agreement also includes that the sponsoring organization will provide the full sum of money in two equal installments to the production house. Chief Operating Officer of Sikder Group SQ Islam Mohon, among other senior officials, of Sikder Group was also present at the accord signing ceremony.



