Riva Ganguly visits DIFF

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sreemoti Riva Ganguly Das visited the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in the capital on Monday. Celebrated Indian actress Rituparna Sengupta was present at that time.







DIFF began in the city on Saturday. The inaugural program of the festival was held in the main auditorium of National Museum. This year the slogan for the festival is "Better Film, Better Audience and Better Society." It was inaugurated by Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen.





This year, Rainbow Film Society is going to screen about 220 films from 74 countries. The movies will be divided under a number of categories like Asian Cinema, Retrospective, Bangladesh Panorama, World Cinema, Children Films, Women Filmmakers, Short and Independent Films and Spiritual Movies.





All the films screening will be held at the Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Central Public Library Auditorium and National Museum Auditorium, Madhumita Cinema Hall and Star Cineplex.









---Jannatul Muna, AA

