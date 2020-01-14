Dr. Yunus ordered to appear before court

Dr. Muhammad Yunus. -AA file photo



Nobel Laureate and Chairman of Grameen Communications Dr. Muhammad Yunus and another three officials have been ordered to appear before Labour Court on 6 February.







The other three officials are Najneen Sultana, Gouri Shankar and A. Hye Khan who are Managing Director, Deputy General Manager and Director of Grameen Communications respectively. Judge Rahibul Islam issued this order on Monday.





Labor Inspector Tariqul Islam filed a case against these officials of Grameen Communications on 5 January 2020. Allegations stated in the case show that Labor Inspector Tariqul Islam visited Grameen Communications on 10 October 2019 to inspect the organization.







At that time he found that ten regulations of the labor law were flouted. Another Labor Inspector inspected Grameen Communications on 30 April 2019 when some faults were identified. Grameen Communications sent a clarification over the matter but it was not satisfactory. It was informed to Grameen Communications on 28 October 2019.





