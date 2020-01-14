'Policymakers are opposing rules'

Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder. -AA file photo



Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder has commented that those who formulated electoral policies are now opposing certain rules.







Mahbub Talukder made this remark on Monday in an unofficial note given to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda. Mahbub Talukder has further stated that a separate circular should be issued about the compliance of electoral code of conduct by ministers and members of parliament (MPs).







Mahbub Talukder has remarked that he is worried about the participation of ministers and MPs in election campaign of the upcoming Dhaka city corporation polls. As a result confusion has come up about the electoral code of conduct, he further said.





According to Mahbub Talukder, it has become essential to issue a circular so that ministers and MPs follow the electoral code of conduct. Otherwise the puzzlement over the concerned regulations will put the city corporation polls under questions. Election Commission will face crisis regarding people's confidence on the institution, he said.







Mahbub Talukder has sent the unofficial note to the Returning Officers of Dhaka north and south city corporations. Awami League MPs have said that the code of conduct is self-contradictory with reference to the bar on their participation in the election campaign. Elections in the both Dhaka city corporations are going to be held on January 30.



