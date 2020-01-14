PM joins Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2020 was formally opened at the ICC Hall in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on Monday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) and "Zayed Sustainability Prize" ceremony in the United Arab Emirates on Monday.







The ADSW 2020 was formally opened at the ICC Hall in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in the morning. On her arrival at the venue, Sheikh Hasina was received by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





The eight-day ADSW 2020, one of the largest sustainability gatherings in the world started on January 11 and will continue till January 18. This year Zayed Sustainability Prize was given to 10 organizations and institutes of different countries under five categories.





Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and Sheikh Hasina along with seven other heads of state and government handed over the prizes to the winners.Hasina handed over the prize to the representative of Eutan Tarawa Ieta Junior Secondary School of Kiribati as it won the prestigious prize under the Global High School category.







The other heads of state and government included Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Fiji Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio.Sheikh Hasina exchanged pleasantries with other heads of state and government at the function.





This year's ADSW includes themes of "Artificial Intelligence, Community and Youth" and features six key pillars: Energy and Climate Change, Water and Food, the Future of Mobility, Space, Biotechnology in Health, and Technology for Good.ADSW brings together a unique fusion of policymakers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders.





The agenda of the ADSW 2020 are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UAE Vision 2021. ADSW is a global platform for accelerating the world's sustainable development.





Established in 2008, the "Zayed Sustainability Prize" is a tribute to the legacy of the founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan; a pioneering champion of global sustainability and humanitarianism.





The Prize recognizes and rewards organizations and high schools that can demonstrate impactful, innovative and inspiring sustainability solutions. The five award categories are: Health, Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools.The annual awards ceremony is held each January during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Sheikh Hasina arrived Abu Dhabi on Sunday night on a three-day official visit.





Later in the day, Sheikh Hasina urged Dubai-based company DP World to come up with investment in port, shipbuilding and ICT sectors of Bangladesh alongside the energy one.





"You can come up with investment not only in the energy sector but also in ports (of Bangladesh)," she said when DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem met her at her place of residence in Abu Dhabi.







Besides, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Saif Humaid AL Falasi and UAE prominent businessmen separately met the visiting Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi. PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting in the evening.





DP World has taken a venture to set up a 1300-MW power plant in Sonagazi of Feni as the land for the power plant is being allocated to the company, he said.The firm apprised the Prime Minister of the progress of work on the power plant.





Mentioning that there is huge potential for DP World in the shipbuilding sector in Bangladesh, the Prime Minister invited the Dubai-based company to make investment in the sector.The company chairman said Bangladesh has progressed much in the ICT sector and it is now the second largest country in terms of outsourcing supply.





Sheikh Hasina said the company can make investment in setting up hi-tech park in Bangladesh.DP World is a world leader in global supply chain solutions, particularly specialized in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, free zones and more.





A Memorandum of Understanding (Addendum to the previous MoU) was signed between the ENOC and the Energy and Mineral Division of Bangladesh during the meeting with the ENOC Chief Executive Officer.State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid inked the document on behalf of Bangladesh.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, PMO Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah and PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon were present at the meetings.Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook AL Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai, UAE, also paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at her place of residence.





Sheikh Hasina is expected to meet with UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and wife of UAE Founder and Founding President Sheikh Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi on Tuesday.





At 5:30 in the afternoon, the premier will attend an interview session on "The Critical Role of Women in Delivering Climate Action" at Hall-11, the ADNEC. The premier will return home on January 14.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) Rear Admiral (retd) Md Khurshed Alam were, among others, present.









--- with agencies

