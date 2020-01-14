Published:  11:36 AM, 14 January 2020

Heavy fog disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport

Heavy fog disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport


Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport was disrupted due to thick fog on Tuesday morning.
 
Flight operation on domestic and international routes remained suspended since 3:30am, Beni Madhab Biswas, deputy director of Dhaka airport, told UNB.
 
Meanwhile, four international flights were diverted to Kolkata while no flight could take off from the airport till 9:25 am, he added.
 
Dense fog often disrupts operations at the country’s airports during winter.

Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From City

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »