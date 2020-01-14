Flight operations resume after six hours at Dhaka airport





Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport resumed on Tuesday morning after six hours of disruption caused by thick fog.





A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines took off from Shahjalal airport at 9:40am for Kuala Lumpur, said airport sources.





Flights on domestic routes remained suspended since 3:30am, Beni Madhab Biswas, deputy director of Dhaka airport, told UNB.





Earlier in the morning, four international flights were diverted to Kolkata.





Dense fog often disrupts operations at the country’s airports during winter.

