Eight gold bars recovered from passenger’s stomach at Chattogram airport





Customs officials recovered eight gold bars weighing 0.933kg from a passenger’s stomach at Shah Amanat International Airport here on Monday night.





Tipped off, members of National Security Intelligence (NSI) challenged Mohammad Morshed, hailing from Raujan, when he arrived here by a flight (BG-087) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said Riadul Islam, deputy commissioner, Chattogram Airport Customs.





After recovering eight gold bars worth around Tk 50 lakh from stomach Morshed was handed over to police, he added.

Leave Your Comments