DU disciplinary council recommends expulsion of 63 students for cheating









Dhaka University ‘s disciplinary council on Tuesday recommended the expulsion of its 63 students who were found to have enrolled at the university through fraud from the 2012-13 academic year to 2017-18.





The decision was taken at a meeting of the disciplinary council chaired by Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, said proctor of the university as well as the member secretary of the council Prof AKM Golam Rabbani.





The University Syndicate will now take the final decision, he added.





They also helped others to follow illegal means to get admitted to the university and were involved in question leak, admission forgery, the Proctor added.





Earlier on August 6, last year, the DU authorities suspended 69 students on charge of cheating in admission test.





Later, the university authorities issued a show-cause notice asking them to explain their positions over the allegation brought against them within seven days.





The explanations provided by the accused did not satisfy the authorities and finally they recommended expulsion of 63 students.

