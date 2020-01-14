Forest department’s boatman’s body recovered in Satkhira





Police on Monday night recovered the body of a boatman of the Forest Department from the Madar River in Vetkhali area of Syamnagar upazila near the Sundarbans.





The deceased was identified as Nawab Ali Gazi, 65, a boatman of Koikhali Station Office under the Forest Department, Satkhira Range.





Nazmul Huda, officer-in-charge of Shyamnagar Police Station, said on information, a police team recovered the body tied up with pontoon at around 11:30pm from the area.





Victim’s son, Rafiqul Islam said he talked to his father on Sunday night over telephone but later he could not be traced.









