Forest department’s boatman’s body recovered in Satkhira

Police on Monday night recovered the body of a boatman of the Forest Department from the Madar River in Vetkhali area of Syamnagar upazila near the Sundarbans.
The deceased was identified as Nawab Ali Gazi, 65, a boatman of Koikhali Station Office under the Forest Department, Satkhira Range.
Nazmul Huda, officer-in-charge of Shyamnagar Police Station, said on information, a police team recovered the body tied up with pontoon at around 11:30pm from the area.
Victim’s son, Rafiqul Islam said he talked to his father on Sunday night over telephone but later he could not be traced.
Leave Your Comments
Latest News