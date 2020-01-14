No respite from attacks on electioneering, alleges Tabith

BNP’s Mayoral candidate of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls Tabith Awal on Tuesday said the ruling party has repeatedly been attacking his campaigners as it has got unnerved seeing people’s overwhelming response to ‘Sheaf of Paddy’.

Talking to reporters while carrying out electioneering in the city’s Badda area, he also said he will start a fight against corruption if he is elected as the two Dhaka city corporations have plunged into a deep depth of irregularities.

Tabith, the eldest son of BNP vice chairman and businessman Abdul Awal Mintoo, started his campaign on the fifth day from the city’s Uttar Badda area.

Speaking in front of Fuji Tower, he said they are facing obstacles at different places while their councillor candidates’ election offices are being attacked.

“The repeated attacks have proved that public opinions are in our favour. Attacks are being made on us as people are with us. Seeing people’s response to us, they (AL) have got unnerved and disappointed. They now can’t understand what they should do under such a situation,” the BNP candidate said.

He said the ruling party is trying to create panic among the opposition candidates and their supporters while the Election Commission is deliberately refrained from playing any role in creating a level-playing field.

Tabith alleged that his election posters are being destroyed by the activists of the ruling party.

He urged the Election Commission to take due steps for maintaining the law and order, and ensure a congenial atmosphere so that voters can exercise their right to franchise.

Later, he carried out campaign in Merul Badda, Ananda Nagar, Aftab Nagar, Molla Para Bazar, Adarsha Nagar, Shahjadpur, Nurer Chala, Baridhara, Natun Bazra, Bhatara and some other areas.

During the campaign, Tabith distributed leaflets and sought votes from people.

He also assured them of taking steps for resolving their various problems if he gets elected as DNCC mayor.

