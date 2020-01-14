UN expert to carry out her final mission by visiting Bangladesh, Thailand

The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Yanghee Lee will carry out her final mission from Wednesday which will end on January 23.

Despite her last request to visit Myanmar being denied by the government, Lee will visit Thailand and Bangladesh to speak to interlocutors and receive information about the situation in Myanmar from both sides of the border.



“Myanmar’s denial of access has not dissuaded me from doing everything I can to impartially report to the international community accurate first-hand information that has been provided to me during my visits to the region,” Lee said.



She said her mission and the end of her tenure come at a critical time for human rights in Myanmar. "I will continue to strive to do my utmost to improve the situation.”



Lee has held the mandate of Special Rapporteur since 2014 and enjoyed biannual visits to the country until she was denied entry from December 2017, according to a message received from Geneva.

She will report to the Human Rights Council session in March 2020.



Lee will hold a press conference at 3pm on January 23 in Dhaka.



