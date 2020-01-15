Diner Sheshe





"I just had a huge argument with my boss, and had to leave the office to get some fresh air or before I did any serious damage! Mary Anne followed me out here, to keep me company, and to calm me down. We've been working together for 6 months now, and somehow, she always ends up seeing me at my worst -- which is often because I'm loud AND clumsy.





Just recently, I was trying to figure out how to fire somebody, when Mary Anne told me there's no need -- the girl was standing right outside my cabin the whole time! I've fallen flat on my face in front of her and my colleagues too -- and these are just some of the mishaps that happen on a daily basis.





We don't hang outside of work that often, but still -- I don't know how I'd operate without this one! Work friendships are too underrated -- they should be a thing, because God knows when shit's hitting the roof, they're the ones that keep you sane!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

