The National University (NU) authorities have rescheduled the examinations of Honors 4th (Special) BA/BSS/BBA/BSC - of 2018 due to unavoidable circumstances, said a NU press release, reports BSS.





The exams will start on February 1 and continue till March 5. The exams will start from 1pm every day, the release added. Details regarding the examinations will be available at the National University website www.nu.ac.bd.

Leave Your Comments