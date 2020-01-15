Jubo League campaigns for Taposh

Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash on Tuesday distributing leaflets among people seeking vote for AL mayoral candidate Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.





Bangladesh Jubo League has campaigned for Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh, the ruling Awami League nominated mayor candiate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil addressed a street rally and camapigned at Lalbag, Azimpur Bus Stand and Azimpur Colony Community Center in the city on Tuesday.







During the campaign, Sheikh Parash urged city dwellers to cast their votes for Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh. Parash also distributed leaflets among people at different places in the city including Lalbag, Chawkbazar, Azimpur. A good number of Jubo League leaders and activists including former Jubo League presidium member Anowarul Islam were also present, among others.

