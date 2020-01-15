PM's new principal secretary meets President Hamid

Newly-appointed Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmad Kaikaus talking to President Abdul Hamid during a courtesy call at Bangabhaban on Tuesday. -AA





Newly-appointed Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmad Kaikaus made a courtesy call on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Tuesday.





During the meeting, the President congratulated the new principal secretary, saying he has proved his skills during his various assignments. He also expressed the hope that Kaikaus will also be able to perform his duty with honesty and sincerity in the future, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said, reports UNB.







At the meeting, the principal secretary sought cooperation and direction from the President.Ahmed Kaikaus, who had been serving as the senior secretary at the Power Division, replaced Md Nojibur Rahman as the principal secretary on December 29 last.





Secretary to the President Sampad Barua, Secretary attached to Bangabhaban Wahidul Islam Khan and Military Secretary to the President Major General SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman were also present.

