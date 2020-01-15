Mobile court fines brick kilns in Dumuria

Dumuria AC (Land) Sanjib Das fining manager of an illigal brick kiln in Dumuria upazila of Khulna on Tuesday. -AA



A mobile court in Khulna supervised by Additional District Magistrate Iusuf Ali fined four brick kilns 1,20,000 tk for breaking rules. The mobile court was sactioned by Khulna Deputy Commissioner Belal Hossain. Dumuria AC Land Sanjib Das led the drive. At that time, four brick kilns was fined thirty thousand tk each. None of their manager was arrested.







The fine was taken due to the breaking of brick and Kiln building act 2013 (4) and each of these break kilns were fined. Ac Land Sanjib Das told the drive will continue as long as illigal brick fileds oparate in this region. To save the nature and protect the balance, all necessary steps will be taken.







---Sheikh Mahtab Hossain, Dumuria, AA

