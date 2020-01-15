'Hasina govt favorable to farmers, agriculture'

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque speaking at a field day in Madhupur upazila of Tangail on Tuesday. -AA



To bring digitalization in agriculture, agricultural machineries distribution among farmers and Boro paddy plantation through rice planter was inaugurated at Charbhatkura village in Dhanbari upazila of Tangail on Monday.







Minister of Agriculture Dr Md Abdur Razzaque was the chief guest in the field day program presided over by the Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture Nasiruzzaman where high officials of agricultural ministry and Rice Research Institute were present as special guests.





State Minister of Information Dr Murad Hasan, Dhanbari Upazila Chairman Harun-Or-Rashid Hira, Madhupur upazila chairman Sarwar Alam Khan Abu, Dhanbari municipal mayor Khandakar Manjurul Islam Tapan were present with others in the program conducted by the Department of Agriculture Extension Training Officer Azhar Siddiki.





Minister of Agriculture Dr Md Abdur Razzaque said, 'before farmers had to buy DAP seeds at Tk 96 per kg but now Daughter of Bangabaqndhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina distributing the seeds among farmers at Tk 12 per kg.





Farmers are the main pillar of the development of our country and that is why we have to make agriculture sector profitable.' He also added, ' Farmers and agriculture are always favorable to Sheikh Hasina government; Making Bangladesh 'Sonar Bangla' ( Bengal of Gold) was the dream of the Father of the Nation and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina working restlessly to make his father's dream come true'.





---Hafijur Rahman, Madhupur, Tangail

