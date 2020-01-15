New GM of Agrani Bank





Engr Md Golam Kibria has recently been promoted to General Manager of Agrani Bank Limited and posted at Amin Court Corporate Branch, Dhaka.Kibria started his banking career joining Agrani Bank as senior officer in 1989.During his banking career, he performed duties in industrial credit ,SME credit, rural credit division, islamic banking unit, procurement and common services division and also different important levels in the bank. In 1964, Kibria was born in an aristocratic Muslim family in Barishal.



Leave Your Comments