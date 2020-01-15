5-day SME products fair begins in Rajshahi

RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzman Liton accompanied by MIDAS Chairman Anjan Chowdhury and its Managing Director Dr ASM Moshiur Rahman and social worker Shaheen Akter Rainy opened the fair.





A five-day Small and Medium Entrepreneurship (SME) fair began in Rajshahi yesterday for promoting women entrepreneurship, expanding markets of the SME products and creating women employment through exhibiting the local SME goods.Micro Industries Development Assistance and Services (MIDAS) organized the fair at Green Plaza of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC).





Speaking on the occasion, Liton said the present government has adoptedvarious need-based measures for taking forward the SME sector and the country has achieved tremendous uplift in every sector with the participation of both men and women.





He emphasised the need for strengthening the efforts of generating entrepreneurs in grassroots through the best uses of area based industrial potentialities.Liton put special emphasis on involving more female entrepreneurs with the flourishing of local SME sector to accelerate the pace of national development through enhancing national economic growth and poverty alleviation.

